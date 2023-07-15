Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.314 AVG .236
.355 OBP .299
.533 SLG .333
16 XBH 9
7 HR 2
30 RBI 15
26/11 K/BB 39/12
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
