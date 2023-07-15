Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Profar has recorded a hit in 51 of 79 games this year (64.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 79), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 79 games (41.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.281
|AVG
|.201
|.361
|OBP
|.282
|.444
|SLG
|.299
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|26/19
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Schmidt (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
