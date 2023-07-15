The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 84 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (14.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.2% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .268 AVG .247 .345 OBP .330 .478 SLG .453 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 62/18 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

