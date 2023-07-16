Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Gerrit Cole and the New York YankeesJuly 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Giants.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .207 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 9 .000 AVG .160 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .280 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 2/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

