On Sunday, C.J. Cron (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .251 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

In 31 of 49 games this season (63.3%) Cron has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .274 AVG .232 .319 OBP .275 .452 SLG .432 9 XBH 9 3 HR 5 12 RBI 12 24/6 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

