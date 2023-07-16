The title match is set, as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in the finals of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 16.

Tune in on ESPN as Alcaraz tries to hold off Djokovic.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In the semifinals on Friday, Alcaraz beat No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Alcaraz advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.

Djokovic will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic was the last one standing in his last tournament, French Open, as he advanced to the title match and defeated No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on June 11.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are at a deadlock, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on June 9, 2023 ended with Djokovic nailing down the 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In seven total sets, Djokovic has the upper hand, taking the win in four of them, while Alcaraz has won three.

In 73 total games, Djokovic has the upper hand, earning the win in 41 of them, while Alcaraz has taken 32.

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic +160 Odds to Win Match -190 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.