The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .244 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Waters has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in three games this year (8.6%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .291 AVG .203 .381 OBP .224 .418 SLG .297 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings