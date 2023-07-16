The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .202 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 39 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 10 games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .197 AVG .206 .234 OBP .260 .311 SLG .368 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 7 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings