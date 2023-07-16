After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .204 AVG .211 .292 OBP .284 .340 SLG .322 12 XBH 13 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 50/21 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings