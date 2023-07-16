MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 19 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.204
|AVG
|.211
|.292
|OBP
|.284
|.340
|SLG
|.322
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Rays give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
