Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.

In 60.6% of his games this season (40 of 66), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .241 AVG .252 .353 OBP .305 .384 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 13 38/15 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings