On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .216 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

In 43.1% of his 51 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 51 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .196 AVG .229 .392 OBP .289 .304 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 10/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings