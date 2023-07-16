Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (50-43) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+180). New York is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 11-run total has been set for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

New York has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won one of 15 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.