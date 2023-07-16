The New York Yankees (50-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-58) square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the righty went four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.

Anderson is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Anderson has five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (9-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .224 in 19 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.