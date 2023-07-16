Royals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) and Kansas City Royals (26-67) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 16.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (10-4) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).
Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (28.7%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (340 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|L 3-0
|Daniel Lynch vs Aaron Civale
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|L 10-6
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Shane Bieber
|July 15
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Alec Marsh vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 15
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Cole Ragans vs Shawn Armstrong
|July 16
|Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Zach Eflin
|July 17
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|-
|Alec Marsh vs TBA
|July 20
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Clarke Schmidt
