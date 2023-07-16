Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (26-67) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 16. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (10-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 54, or 69.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 15-4 (78.9%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (28.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won six of 18 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

