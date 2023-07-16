Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He has a .257/.299/.449 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (82 total hits).

He has a .255/.297/.442 slash line so far this year.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double and a walk.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Eflin has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Franco Stats

Franco has 97 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.342/.458 slash line so far this year.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 91 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 48 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .281/.389/.469 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 15 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

