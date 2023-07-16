The Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Kansas City Royals (26-67) on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (10-4) for the Rays and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (10-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.

Lyles is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Lyles will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Jordan Lyles vs. Rays

He will match up with a Rays offense that ranks sixth in the league with 829 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 140 total home runs (third in MLB play).

Lyles has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out two against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (10-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .987.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 17 starts this season.

Eflin has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Zach Eflin vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.369) and 79 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-24 with two home runs and three RBI in six innings.

