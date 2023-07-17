Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Monday, Drew Waters (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .252 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%) Waters has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 36), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has had an RBI in 10 games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (12 of 36), with two or more runs five times (13.9%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.305
|AVG
|.203
|.388
|OBP
|.224
|.508
|SLG
|.297
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|18/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (3-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
