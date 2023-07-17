On Monday, Kyle Isbel (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.5%).

In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Isbel has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .200 AVG .206 .235 OBP .260 .308 SLG .368 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 7 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings