On Monday, Kyle Isbel (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.
  • Isbel has gotten a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.5%).
  • In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.200 AVG .206
.235 OBP .260
.308 SLG .368
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
7 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Manning (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
