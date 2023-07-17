MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .211 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.0% of his trips to the plate).
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.5%).
- In 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.211
|AVG
|.211
|.296
|OBP
|.284
|.367
|SLG
|.322
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Manning (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
