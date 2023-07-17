Monday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (27-67) and the Detroit Tigers (41-51) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 17.

The Tigers will give the ball to Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.33 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Royals have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.6%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 21-51 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (348 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule