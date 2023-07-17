A pair of hot hitters, Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 24 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 22-52, a 29.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of its 94 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-33 13-34 15-25 12-41 20-48 7-18

