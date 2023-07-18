Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .458.
- In 64.9% of his games this year (61 of 94), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 94), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 44 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.265
|AVG
|.249
|.304
|OBP
|.292
|.481
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|37/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.