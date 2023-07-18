Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .775 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .458.

In 64.9% of his games this year (61 of 94), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 94), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 33 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 44 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .265 AVG .249 .304 OBP .292 .481 SLG .434 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 37/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

Tigers Pitching Rankings