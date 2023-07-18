On Tuesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .276.

Castro has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (16 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .296 AVG .255 .293 OBP .290 .347 SLG .340 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 24/0 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 0

