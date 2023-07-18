Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .276.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (16 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.296
|AVG
|.255
|.293
|OBP
|.290
|.347
|SLG
|.340
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|24/0
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Astros will send Brown (6-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.