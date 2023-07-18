Kris Bryant -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (37.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .244 AVG .270 .323 OBP .344 .378 SLG .374 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 13 RBI 8 20/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings