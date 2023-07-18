Matt Duffy -- with an on-base percentage of .217 in his past 10 games, 108 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .273 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (15.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .309 AVG .236 .371 OBP .276 .382 SLG .309 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings