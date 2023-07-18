Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .172 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In four of 10 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Toglia has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.182
|AVG
|.143
|.250
|OBP
|.143
|.318
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.330), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
