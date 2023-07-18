MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .212 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- In 60.2% of his games this year (53 of 88), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has an RBI in 20 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.213
|AVG
|.211
|.301
|OBP
|.284
|.367
|SLG
|.322
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|50/22
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (0-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
