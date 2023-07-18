The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .249.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 42 of 68 games this year (61.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .246 AVG .252 .357 OBP .305 .381 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 17 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings