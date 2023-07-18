Tuesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (52-42) versus the Colorado Rockies (36-58) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 18.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (6-6) for the Astros and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won one of 15 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (411 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.65) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule