On Tuesday, July 18 at 8:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (52-42) visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (36-58) in the series opener at Coors Field.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to play spoiler. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 12 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Jake Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-14 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

