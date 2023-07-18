Kerry Carpenter and Nicky Lopez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .371 this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 350 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.432 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch (2-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Lynch has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Daniel Lynch Luis Severino

