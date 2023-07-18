How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Kerry Carpenter and Nicky Lopez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .371 this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 350 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The Royals rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.432 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch (2-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Lynch has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-1
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Shane Bieber
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Shawn Armstrong
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Zach Eflin
|7/17/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Matt Manning
|7/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Tarik Skubal
|7/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Gerrit Cole
|7/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Luis Severino
