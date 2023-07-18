The Kansas City Royals (27-68) host the Detroit Tigers (42-51) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Lynch is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Lynch will look to prolong a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Daniel Lynch vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers offense that ranks 27th in the league with 719 total hits (on a .229 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .365 (29th in the league) with 87 total home runs (26th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Lynch has pitched seven innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out two.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .080 and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

