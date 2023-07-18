The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 85 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
  • McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (58 of 89), with more than one hit 21 times (23.6%).
  • In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 31.5% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 40 of 89 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.261 AVG .247
.339 OBP .330
.461 SLG .453
19 XBH 18
7 HR 7
26 RBI 19
64/19 K/BB 53/21
2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
