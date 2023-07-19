Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .244 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits nine times (23.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (11 of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 38 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.284
|AVG
|.203
|.360
|OBP
|.224
|.493
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.