Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (4.8%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (21 of 62), with more than one RBI four times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.304
|AVG
|.248
|.341
|OBP
|.319
|.416
|SLG
|.337
|11
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|25/8
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodriguez (5-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
