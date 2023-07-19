Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .208.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games.
- In 14 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.307
|OBP
|.220
|.350
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|10
|29/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
