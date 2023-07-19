Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 60.9% of his games this season (42 of 69), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with more than one RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .240 AVG .252 .354 OBP .305 .372 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 17 RBI 13 42/17 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings