Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 91 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 415 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.63 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.537 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (8-7) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Gomber has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Kyle Freeland Logan Webb 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros - Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away Connor Seabold Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Jesús Luzardo 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away - Edward Cabrera 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams

