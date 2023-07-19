As they go for the series sweep on Wednesday, July 19, Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies (37-58) as they match up against the Houston Astros (52-43), who will answer with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-155). The over/under for the game has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 34 out of the 60 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have a 20-10 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Houston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 34 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 21 of 65 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (-105) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.