Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (28-68) taking on the Detroit Tigers (42-52) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (30.1%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a mark of 16-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (361 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Alec Marsh vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 15
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Cole Ragans vs Shawn Armstrong
|July 16
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Zach Eflin
|July 17
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|W 11-10
|Daniel Lynch vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 20
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brady Singer vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Gerrit Cole
|July 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Luis Severino
|July 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Logan Allen
