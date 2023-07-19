How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and starter Eduardo Rodriguez on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 82 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 361 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Yarbrough has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Shawn Armstrong
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Zach Eflin
|7/17/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Matt Manning
|7/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Tarik Skubal
|7/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Gerrit Cole
|7/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Luis Severino
|7/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Logan Allen
