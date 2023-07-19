On Wednesday, July 19, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (42-52) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (28-68) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (5-5, 2.70 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (30.1%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 16-41 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

