Player props are listed for Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.294/.452 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashed .258/.299/.444 on the year.

Perez enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with a double.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Rodríguez Stats

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Rodriguez has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 14 5.0 3 2 2 7 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 4.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2 vs. Pirates May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryan Yarbrough's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.310/.416 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has put up 79 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .226/.261/.329 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 2 at Mariners Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.