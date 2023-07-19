Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on July 19, 2023
Player props are listed for Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.294/.452 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.
- He's slashed .258/.299/.444 on the year.
- Perez enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with a double.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Rodríguez Stats
- Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Rodriguez has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Royals
|May. 23
|5.0
|8
|4
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.310/.416 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has put up 79 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.261/.329 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
