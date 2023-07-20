Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.8%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.297
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.319
|.406
|SLG
|.337
|11
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|26/9
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
