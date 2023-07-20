Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .212.
- Lopez has had a hit in 23 of 54 games this season (42.6%), including multiple hits six times (11.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this year.
- Lopez has driven in a run in eight games this year (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.190
|AVG
|.229
|.370
|OBP
|.289
|.286
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
