Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on July 20, 2023
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.