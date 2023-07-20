The Kansas City Royals (28-69) host the Detroit Tigers (43-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-9, 5.05 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 92 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, July 4, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.

Greinke is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Greinke has put together 15 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Greinke vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers team that is batting .229 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .367 (29th in the league) with 90 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (4-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Lorenzen has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 363 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Royals have gone 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

