Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the NFL.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs had a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 on the road last year.
- Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.
- In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.
- Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bolton posted 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
