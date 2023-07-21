Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .246 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has recorded a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (11 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (32.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.284
|AVG
|.203
|.354
|OBP
|.224
|.473
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
